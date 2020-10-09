You are trapped in an abandoned house with no electricity.

There are four doors to get out of the house and only one is safe.

In one door a man will stab you, in another you will get electrocuted, in another one you will get shot at, and the final one is filled with vicious dogs.

Which door is safe?

This is one of the riddles posted on the front windows of Ribble St businesses as part of the Oamaru Business Collective’s Shoptober campaign.

The Business Hive director and passionate puzzler Cara Tipping Smith is encouraging people to walk along Ribble St, find the riddles, guess the answers and go in the draw to win a free family dinner.

“Ribble St isn’t on the beaten track so the business owners have got together and said do this, it’s fun’,” Ms Tipping Smith said.

“There are no purchases required because we know people’s pockets can be a bit tight, especially right now post-Covid.

“All you do is walk the street, they are really obvious in the shop windows, and do your best to guess the right answers.”

The Shoptober promotion, encouraging people to support local for the month of October, was officially launched in Oamaru on Saturday.

Soul, Surf and Skate owner Cristy Holding said the launch day seemed to go “pretty well”, and the shop had continued to be busy, with the school holidays bringing in extra people from out of town.

“We have had people from out of town all week. There are quite a few people on holiday in Oamaru. So that’s cool.”

Every purchase at Soul, Surf and Skate this month also went into the draw to win a “Stoked on Summer” prize pack, which would be drawn on November 1, she said. Items were being added to the prize pack regularly, and people could see what was on offer through the shop’s Facebook page.

The Housekeepers Design team were also kept busy at the weekend, and the store was holding flash sales on different brands and items throughout the month. Also, each week in October, one customer’s whole spend will be donated to their chosen charity, community or sports group.

Oamaru Business Collective chairwoman Annabel Berry said her business, Design Federation, had a great turnout for the launch and was busy all day.

“I am so thankful to the local community for coming into town and showing their support, and we had people come up from Dunedin and down from Timaru specifically for the event,” she said.

“We launched Wallace Cotton to our store and will be hosting another event at the end of the month.”