NZ Post will relocate to Paper Plus Oamaru next year, it has been confirmed.

The move comes more than a year after a search started for a new base for its operations. At present it shares a space with Kiwibank in Severn St.

A NZ Post spokesman said the business would be operational at Paper Plus in Thames St in April.

“While this will be a change in location for our customers, services will stay the same. The Paper Plus team will receive extensive training, and will be provided with the relevant equipment to enable them to deliver our postal, courier and bill payment services.

“We undertook a thorough selection and approval process to ensure we found the right local business that is locally owned and operated, is strongly community-oriented and is very capable of delivering our services to the Oamaru community.”

On December 12 last year, Kiwibank confirmed, after consultation with staff, that it planned to invest in a standalone branch in Oamaru at the Severn St site.

At the time, Kiwibank retail distribution general manager Geoff Waller said the move was driven by the changing needs of customers, the desire for a specialised banking service and ensuring the branch remained sustainable.

“Banking, like many industries, has seen a revolution in the way customers want to access and interact with our services. Most customers log in to our app or internet banking once or twice a day and only visit our physical stores once or twice a year. Less than 10% of our service transactions now occur within our physical branches.

“As online use accelerates, we’ve had to rethink the role a physical retail presence plays in the customer experience, and where best to invest in branches. Our new standalone branches better meet customer expectations with banking specialists, private rooms for in-depth conversations, shorter wait times, access to digital services and digital coaching if it is needed.”