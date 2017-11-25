New Zealand Music Hall of Fame member Shayne Carter is performing in the Grainstore Gallery in a week’s time.

Oamaru is the first of only four destinations in a tour called Shayne P Carter Solo. Lyttelton is next, followed by Tauranga and Napier.

Carter will play material from throughout his career, including songs he wrote in the bands Dimmer, Straitjacket Fits, Doublehappys, and Bored Games. They are augmented by compositions from his solo album Offsider, which was a finalist in this year’s Taite Music Prize for best New Zealand album.

Carter rose to fame as part of the “Dunedin Sound” of the 1980s. Having recorded and performed internationally, recently touring Asia as a guitarist with the Atamira Dance Company, he has now returned to Dunedin.

When the APRA Silver Scroll Awards were held there for the first time in September, Carter was the music director. Earlier this month he was a guest on Bic Runga’s tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of Driveand he took the stage for several numbers at Tally Ho 2 in the Dunedin Town Hall, alongside the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra.

He is now writing a memoir at Aramoana.

Carter’s resume is crammed with honours such as New Zealand Music Awards for best vocalist, best album, and top group, and bNet awards for best album and most outstanding musician. He secured a bNet Lifetime Achievement award way back in 2008.

His Grainstore concert is on Friday, December 1.