Oamaru has endeared itself to the film crew capturing it for a Japanese television programme.

NZ Network Co filmed the Victorian precinct for “Somewhere Street”, which shows a different location around the world for each episode.

It is filmed almost entirely by a person with a “steadicam” who walks along the street and stops to admire features and talk to local people.

NZ Network Co production co-ordinator Makoto Murata said Oamaru, which also featured in a 2008 episode, was chosen “because of the combination of the historic buildings and quirky, creative people (and penguins!)”.

The film crew had been in Oamaru from February 21 and left on Tuesday.

“The filming went well, thanks to good weather and people’s kindness and patience,” he said.

“Oamaru is so underrated. The town is just beautiful and people are extremely friendly.

“There are very sophisticated food and beverage items.”

Mr Murata was especially impressed with Cucina, Scotts, Moa Bakery, Cakery and the Indian and Nepalese Kitchen.

He said the television programme would be screened in Japan in May or June. Its main audience was people aged 40 to 60 who loved travelling.