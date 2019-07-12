Oamaru-born captain of World Cup Cricketeers

The ICC Cricket World Cup has caused many a sleepless night for New Zealanders over the past month. But ex-Oamaruvian Libby McGee’s involvement started more than a year ago. She tells Oamaru Mail reporter Gus Patterson about her role as a volunteer manager and how she helps to make sure the event runs smoothly.

Q Hi Libby, tell me a bit about you and your family.

I was born and grew up in Oamaru and my parents, Joy and Derek, still live there. I went to Weston Primary School, then St Kevin’s College. I spent a lot of time at the pool as I competed for the Oamaru Swim Club for 10 years.

Q What exactly does your job as a volunteer manager involve?

I am part of a team of five who have been responsible for delivering the volunteer programme for the Cricket World Cup. Our volunteers are fondly known as the “World Cup Cricketeers” and we have 4000 volunteers spread across the 10 host cities in England and Wales. I started in May 2018 and have delivered the programme from start to finish, including applications, interviewing, role offers, training and tournament time-management.

Q How did you get into this line of work?

During my final year at the University of Otago, for my honours dissertation, I studied volunteer satisfaction and retention at the New Zealand Masters Games. Following this, I was lucky enough to be offered a job working in the volunteer team at the World Masters Games, which were held in Auckland in 2017. Then I worked at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games before moving to London to work on the cricket.

Q Do you like cricket? Have you watched any world cup games?

I do like cricket, but I certainly would not say I am an expert. I follow the Black Caps, but have learned so much more about the sport over the past year. I did play cricket when I was at Weston School about 12 years ago. I have been to a lot of the games, but do not get to see a huge amount because I am busy working. It is great to just be a part of the atmosphere.

Q What are you going to do when the world cup ends?

I have just landed myself a new job in London. I will be working on the Euro 2020 Football Championship as a volunteer recruitment and training manager for the city volunteer programme. So I will be in London for another year, but I definitely plan on moving back to New Zealand at some point in the future.