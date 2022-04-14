The Waitaki District Council wants to make reading more fun.

These school holidays, the council has organised a “storybook trail” around Oamaru Harbour, following the story of Patrick McDonald’s We’re Going on a Moa Hunt.

The trail will be launched on April 18, and is designed to promote literacy skills, while also getting people outdoors to explore Oamaru with family and friends.

Oamaru Public Library staff suggested the New Zealand book for the first storybook trail and council events co-ordinator Hayley Cusiel had 16 noticeboards created by Brackens, detailing different pages in the book for children to follow on their journey. The boards will be placed around the harbour, starting at the steampunk playground and finishing at the North Otago Yacht and Power Boat Club.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher saw a similar initiative in Napier and thought it was something different the Waitaki district could adapt.

“The storybook trail is a great addition to the attractions for our youngsters and their parents,” Mr Kircher said.

“It makes reading fun, in case it wasn’t already – what better way to spend some time than getting around the harbour, enjoying the scenery and a good book at the same time.

“The other good thing about this project is that we have made it flexible so it will be rolled out for families in numerous other communities around our wonderful Waitaki.”

Regarding future plans, if the storybook trail was well-received, it could become a permanent fixture.