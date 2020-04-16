The Oamaru Mail team is delighted the paper has been named as a finalist in the Voyager Media Awards Community Newspaper of the Year category.

The Oamaru Mail is one of six finalists in the category and one of four Allied Press publications in the category – alongside Mountain Scene (Queenstown), The Star (Dunedin) and The Courier (Timaru).

The two other finalists are Kapiti News and The Beacon.

Other Allied Press finalists announced to date are Oamaru Mail reporter Gus Patterson, for community journalist of the year, and Southern Rural Life, best trade/specialist publication, free magazine and/or website.

Winners will be announced at an online awards evening in May.