The Oamaru Mail has been named as a finalist in the community newspaper of the year category of the Voyager Media Awards.

The Allied Press-owned newspaper won the national title last year, and also claimed the supreme honour at the 2021 New Zealand Community Newspaper Association Awards.

The Voyager Media Awards are held annually to showcase and acknowledge the best of New Zealand’s newspapers, magazines and news websites. Finalists for the 2022 awards were announced on Friday.

This year, there were more than 1380 entries, and 277 finalists were selected across the 60 categories. The Mail is one of seven finalists in the community newspaper of the year category, alongside fellow Allied Press title, The Star (Dunedin)

Otago Daily Times court reporter Rob Kidd has landed two nominations the crime and justice and regional journalist of the year categories.

Illustrations editor Stephen Jaquiery is a finalist for photographer of the year, while video journalist Craig Baxter is in the best breaking news category for his coverage of the Countdown stabbings in Dunedin.

Winners will be announced at an awards evening in Auckland on August 20.