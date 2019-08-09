The familiar slogan rings true in Oamaru – “LJ Hooker, you’re the best”.

At the national real estate company’s annual awards in Auckland, the Oamaru branch won the “Top Community Relationship” title from some 70 other offices across New Zealand.

Oamaru also took that title in 2017 and was runner-up in 2014.

This year Oamaru staff member Sandie Baker also won the award for top business administration and support.

LJ Hooker Oamaru owner Stephen Robertson said he was “pretty proud” of the latest accolades.

“As a team and as an office, the community relationship award is the one we are working on probably the most consistently throughout the year.

“We enjoy that, giving back quite a bit to the community.”

The office was often asked to help with sponsorship for local activities, including school and Plunket causes, Mr Robertson said.

“It’s very satisfying to get that sponsorship back into the community.”

The awards showed how well Oamaru was doing from a national perspective, he said.

Most of the big LJ Hooker and Harveys Real Estate offices were in the North Island, but Oamaru was competing on the same level and marketing through the same media as them.

The Oamaru staff always posted photos of their community contributions on social media, Mr Robertson said.

“It feels really good. It makes a great team atmosphere.

“I’m very proud of what we do in the community.

“When an idea is tabled, it might be one person’s light bulb but everyone’s input keeps it glowing.

“It was lovely to see Sandie’s effort nationally recognised, too.”

She put in many hours to ensure both the sales and rental divisions worked smoothly and always met national head office deadlines.

“We’ve got happy staff, people that want to come to work and contribute.

“We have a lot of laughs, and a team commitment to the business that flows through to the community.”