Oamaru’s claim to be the steampunk capital of New Zealand – and possibly the world – is in jeopardy.

Thames intends to set a new world record tomorrow for the largest gathering of steampunks.

Oamaru’s record of 228 was achieved in 2016 at the annual June steampunk festival.

It was allegedly pipped in New South Wales, Australia, earlier this year with 236 people. However, that was not yet in the Guinness world records.

“Steampunk the Thames” aimed to get 400 people in steampunk costumes on the historic Kopu Bridge.

About 1200 people attended the town’s Steampunk Festival last year.

Oamaru steampunk doyenne Helen Jansen applauded the Thames initiative.

“Good on them for giving it a go.

“It’s in New Zealand. It’s all about together.

“It’s absolutely great.”

She expected Thames to get a lot more steampunks than Oamaru did, with its large hinterland.

“It’s great that they spread the word and are a point of contact.

“At the very best, it’s a challenge to do something bolder in the future.”

Oamaru steampunks Purple Taylor and Peter Dickson were attending the Thames festival.