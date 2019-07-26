The kitchen is the heart of the home, as the saying goes – and it is also an area close to Meghan Nockels’ heart.

Last weekend, the Design Federation interior stylist was awarded a Certified Designers Society (CDS) education scholarship at the 2019 National Kitchen and Bathroom Association (NKBA) excellence in design awards in Melbourne.

“It was such a great opportunity to get to Melbourne and attend the NKBA conference to see first hand products and suppliers that can take our the next level,” Mrs Nockels said.

“I am so thrilled to have received this award, which means I can enhance my skills in kitchen design over the next two years while working at Design Federation.”

Mrs Nockels has been working at Design Federation for the past four years.

She will continue to work at the Oamaru interior design studio while studying towards a diploma in kitchen design over the next two years.

Design Federation creative director Annabel Berry said she “couldn’t be prouder” of Mrs Nockels.

“It’s really, really cool – it’s awesome for her to be recognised at a national level,” Mrs Berry said.