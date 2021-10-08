Colour is bursting back on to the scene this year – and it comes with an interesting twist.

After being cancelled last year due to Covid-19, the Multi Colour Dash, previously known as the Rainbow Run, is returning to Waitaki next month.

The family-friendly running event will still have the traditional paint stations, decorating participants from head to toe in various colours – but there will also be obstacles to get through this year.

Sport Waitaki co-ordinator Pip Sutton said having obstacles created a point of difference for Waitaki’s run at the Oamaru Racecourse.

“Obviously, the run is really the point, but but we’re trying to make it a family thing, and this just adds a different factor,” Miss Sutton said.

The 5km grass course was open for people to walk, run, skip – ”do whatever you like to do”.

Sutton was thrilled the event had returned and was looking forward to hosting the fun time for all ages is just a number”.

“I feel like in particular the last couple of years, with Covid, we haven’t had too many times where kids can be led astray and parents can relax.

“It’s a fun and friendly day out and fingers crossed it’s in the sunshine.”

Multi Colour Dash was raising money for Sporting Chance once again. Sporting Chance is a Sport Otago fund, for children requiring additional help to participate in sport, whether it was fees or equipment, she said.

The past three colour runs have raised about $11,000 and all proceeds from this year’s Multi Colour Dash will also go back into the Waitaki community.

Multi Colour Dash will be held on November 21, but can only go ahead if the South Island is at Alert Level 1.

Registrations are $10 for individuals, or $30 for a family (two adults and two children). Registration forms can be found on the Sport Waitaki Facebook page, or picked up from the Waitaki Community Recreation Centre.