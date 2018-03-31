Teachers and pupils at Fenwick School enjoyed being delightfully different last week.

They proudly sported their odd socks last Wednesday as they celebrated World Down Syndrome Day for the first time.

The event was organised by Fenwick School teacher aide Jen Bennett, who had seen the day promoted on social media.

Mrs Bennett discussed the idea with principal Rodney McLellan, who thought it was a great idea.

Organising the event was personal for Mrs Bennett, as she works with Brock Todd, a pupil at Fenwick School who has Down syndrome.

She helps with Brock’s day-to-day learning at the school.

“The other children see him and see that he’s just another child in the room and not that he’s any different from anyone else,” she said.

It was a good feeling to know most children at the school were showing their support for the cause.

“We’re really happy with how many children arrived with odd socks on.”

World Down Syndrome Day has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012.

Like having Down syndrome, wearing odd socks symbolises that it is fine for people to do things differently.

“Our differences are what make us great,” Mrs Bennett said.

Oamaru Intermediate School also made a special effort to recognise the day.

Pupils made a special video to celebrate 21 things about a schoolmate with Down syndrome. It can be viewed at the OIS Facebook page.