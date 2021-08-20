Ohau Snow Fields and Lake Ohau Lodge are celebrating a “ripsnorter” start to the ski season.

Co-owner Mike Neilson said the lodge had “pretty much been a full house” for the past month, as New Zealanders had been making the most of good snow conditions.

Since it opened on July 3, Ohau Snow Fields had been getting steady snow throughout the season. Overnight on Monday, there was a fresh dump, with 100cm of new snow at the top of the mountain, Mr Neilson said.

The ski field was closed on Tuesday as staff were doing avalanche control work and clearing the road so it could open on Wednesday.

“It’s been a great season,” Mr Neilson said.

“Now that we’ve got a huge amount of snow, our snowpack will go easily through to the 10th of October, which is our closing day.”

A lot of the guests had come from the North Island – mostly from Wellington, Tauranga and Auckland.

Most of the guests at the lodge were skiiers or snowboarders, but there were still some hardy cyclists riding the Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail.

Last month, about 12 cyclists stayed at the lodge.

Bookings remained steady for the rest of the season.

The lodge was still searching for a permanent head chef, but had coped with temporary arrangements during the peak of the season.

“We’ve coped, but it’s still very stressful this whole business of staffing,” Mr Neilson said.

Due to lockdown, Ohau Snow Fields was unable to open on Wednesday and is closed to the public during Alert Level 4.