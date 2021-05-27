This year’s Rotary Club of Oamaru Bookarama broke its opening-day record.

Bookarama convener Ele Ludemann said more than $18,000 was raised through sales on Tuesday, and she was tickled pink by the result.

The introduction of an eftpos machine, contributing to two-thirds of the day’s purchases, would have been a contributing factor, Mrs Ludemann said.

Thousands of people made their way through the doors after the event officially opened at 10am.

Some people were more eager to get their hands on the second-hand books than others, resulting in lines outside from 8am.

Lyn Drummond was there from 9.30am, after driving to Oamaru from Herbert, to pick up some old New Zealand books and jigsaw puzzles.

Mrs Ludemann said many of the donated books still had pricing on them from previous Bookarama events. It was not uncommon for people to donate books back to Bookarama, and replenish their collections.

“The public are very generous with their donations which makes it a wonderful community project,” she said.

Volunteers had given up counting donated books this year because there were so many.

Money raised from the annual book sale would go to various community projects. Specific recipients were yet to be determined, she said.

The book sale continues today, and is open until 7pm. It is open again tomorrow from 10am to 4pm and Sunday from 10am to 1pm.