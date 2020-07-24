Oamaru Opera House staff are delighted to invite everyone to a new line-up of entertainment.

“We’re so glad to be open again and we’ve got oodles of new shows featuring great New Zealand performers on the way,” they said.

“It’s great to see so many artists dusting themselves off and getting back on the road.”

First to arrive are Lizzie Tollemache and David Ladderman, from Rollicking Entertainment, presenting Kitchen Chaos! at 2pm tomorrow.

As characters Spray and Wipe, they heap generous dollops of circus, slapstick, and magic into a bowl and stir it up.

The recipe has been described by critics as “riveting, delightful, exciting and highly amusing” and “gleeful physical comedy”.

Appearing at 8pm tomorrow night are Ryan Neville & The Midnight Blues Band – a five-piece group in a five-star show called Story of the Blues. Over two hours, they will play original works and covers of the likes of BB King, Jimi Hendrix, Nina Simone and Eric Clapton.

The support act for the Oamaru performance is local lad Ethan Downing, a singer-songwriter who is making audiences listen up.

On Wednesday night, The Daylight Atheist, written by Tom Scott as a tribute to his father, hits the stage. Michael Hurst plays Danny Moffat, a charismatic Irish raconteur who, wallowing through hoarded memorabilia, thinks back over his childhood in Ireland and the hopes and disillusionments of emigrating to New Zealand. A reviewer from Melbourne’s The Age said it “has its audience roaring with laughter”.

The Lucien Johnson Quartet appears on Saturday, August 1. Award-winning saxophonist, composer and arranger Johnson is joined by pianist Jonathan Crayford, bassist Tom Callwood and drummer Cory Champion in a programme of music from cultures as diverse as Ethiopian, Haitian, French, and Maori.

They will also play original works from Johnson’s 2017 Tui-nominated album West of the Sun and his new album Kairangi

Johnson, who has a Victoria University doctorate in musical arts that included research into modern Ethiopian music, has returned from the Harriet Friedlander Residency in New York.

Oamaru Opera House audiences can enjoy refreshments from the foyer cafe area that has reopened after a prolonged lockdown closure, but online bookings cannot be processed yet.

Tickets can be bought directly from the ticket office in the foyer and phone bookings can be made on 433-0770.