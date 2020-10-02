Oamaru Opera House shows that were cancelled because of Covid-19 should register with the Ticket Rocket receivers to try to get refunds.

That is the advice from Oamaru Opera House director Frances McElhinney, after the ticket-selling business went into receivership on August 31.

The opera house had been an agent for Ticket Rocket, formerly known as TicketDirect.

“The fallout from the collapse of Ticket Rocket has been a challenge to navigate, with delays due to a long wait for the company to confirm its position and be placed into receivership,” Mrs McElhinney said.

She “sympathised immensely” with patrons caught up in the situation and hoped they would continue to support the opera house.

“This has come about through no fault of our own and post-Covid, now that we finally have the doors open, we’re super keen to see audiences in for October’s shows.”

Holders of tickets to cancelled shows have already been emailed by opera house staff.

Mrs McElhinney advised those seeking refunds to register as creditors by emailing dashtr@bdo.co.nz and supplying their ticket reference number, the event’s name and date, ticket buyer’s name, payment method and where the ticket was bought – at the venue or online.

However, Consumer New Zealand representative Jessica Wilson told the Oamaru Mailthere was “very seldom” any money available to customers in such a situation.

Ticket-holders were classified as “unsecured creditors”. They would not be paid until the liquidator, secured creditors and preferential creditors such as employers were paid.

There was “very unlikely any money left in the kitty” after the secured creditors had received what they were owed, Ms Wilson said.

The “only real hope” for those who had bought tickets with a credit or debit card was to ask their card issuer to reverse the payment, she said.