As the effects of Covid-19 are still being felt in Waitaki, the Oamaru Pacific Island Community Group’s (OPICG) work continues.

Since February, the OPICG has been offering a Waitaki Covid-19 welfare care network service. The service, a collaboration among the Ministries of Health and Social Development, WellSouth, local community groups and services and iwi partners, aims to alleviate the immediate hardship and stress for people dealing with Covid-19 in their households.

Over the past six months, the OPICG has delivered more than 600 food parcels across the district, and helped more than 1900 people access essential items, financial assistance, and services. It has also also distributed face masks, rapid antigen tests (Rats) and activity packs. OPICG has also provided support to cover prescription, doctor and ambulance costs for people who needed assistance, and has funding to assist people who have health consultations deferred as a result of Covid-19.

OPICG general manager Hana Halalele said the number of people needing help varied each week, but there tended to be an ‘‘influx’’ of people needing support after Covid-19 had spread at big events.

Most of the requests the group received were for food parcels, and Mrs Halalele said the group was stocked with basics and was looking for additional funding to ‘‘top up’’ its supplies. The need for support had been consistent throughout the district, as Covid-19 continued to spread, and many people were getting it for a second time.

Demand for Rats had increased, especially since Te Kaika’s testing clinic at Awamoa Park closed, and OPICG offered to record people’s results with the Ministry of Health.

It was important for the community to know they did not have to suffer on their own, Mrs Halalele said.

While many people were trying to get on with their ‘‘normal’’ lives, Mrs Halalele encouraged everyone to keep following the rules in order to to keep themselves and others safe.

The group continued to encourage people to get vaccinated, and will host a combined Covid-19 and flu vaccination clinic on July 23, with the Waitaki Tongan Community Trust. The clinic, to be held at the Oamaru Tongan Methodist Church, is open to the whole community.

Covid-19 vaccination navigator Jane Taafaki said people were less ‘‘fearful’’ of Covid now, but safety was paramount.

As the reinfection period changed from 90 to 30 days, the risk of catching Covid-19 more than once was higher, and Mrs Taafaki encouraged people to get their booster shots.

‘‘I think there’s a certain amount of complacency especially because so many of us have had Covid now we feel as though we’re immunised.

‘‘It’s not a one-and-done type of thing — you get a flu shot every year. If you’re immunocompromised you’d also be getting a pneumonia shot so this sort of goes along with that.’’

OPICG members had enjoyed helping the community. Mrs Taafaki felt privileged and humbled to work as a Covid-19 vaccination navigator.

‘‘I do agree it’s a special circumstance that Covid has put [us] in that it’s sort of expanded what we do, but I don’t think any of us would have not done it because I think we all feel quite compelled to serve our community.’’

OPICG Covid-19 welfare support service co-ordinator Silou Temoana said it had been tiring but rewarding work.

‘‘This is a special time to give back to the community in terms of the global pandemic and we play our part to help out,’’ Mrs Temoana said.

‘‘We get to hear the gratefulness from people who need our help . . .at the end of the day it’s uplifting families spirits.’’

Waitaki District Health Services chief executive Keith Marshall said Covid-19 case numbers remained steady in Waitaki. While some people had been re-infected, those cases were ‘‘uncommon’’.

The number of Covid-19 positive patients at Oamaru Hospital had been at a ‘‘constant level’’ for some time, Mr Marshall said. On Monday, there were five people in hospital with Covid-19, three of whom had been hospitalised because of Covid-19.

‘‘On any given day, we would have a handful of people with Covid,’’ he said.

‘‘Whether that is directly because of having Covid, or whether it is for other reasons and they happen to have Covid as well. For us it has the same requirement of needing to keep those folk isolated.’’

Oamaru Hospital staffing had been ‘‘stretched’’, with some off with Covid-19 and other illnesses.

‘‘To be frankly honest, these past few months have been an absolute scramble for us. That situation isn’t unique to us here and is something that we are seeing everywhere across the wider health sector.’’

Despite the pressure and challenges, Oamaru Hospital staff continued to show their commitment to caring for the community, he said.

‘‘I wish everyone in Waitaki could just see and experience what I have seen, day after day, week after week, with this fantastic group of people here at the hospital who have just piled in to caring for our community in the toughest of times.

‘‘To say it is inspiring and humbling is a huge understatement. Our community can be enormously proud of the folk here, just as I am.’’

Mr Marshall encouraged people to get vaccinated, and continue to wear masks, regularly wash their hands and isolate if they were sick.

The OPICG welfare service will be available until at least June next year. Anyone needing support from the Covid-19 welfare care network can ring 0800 674-247.