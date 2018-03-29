It is hoped several hundred people will attend the annual Giant Easter Egg Hunt of Oamaru on Friday.

The event will be hosted by the Elim Church at the Oamaru Public Gardens.

Organiser Greg Downing is “egg-cited” about this year’s event.

“We’ve got a whole heap of stuff lined up for the families – it’s really a family event,” he said.

Face-painting, bouncy castles and the “traditional” raw egg tossing would be some of the activities featured on the day.

The Bedford School of Music and Performing Arts would provide live entertainment.

Children aged 1-12 would be able to participate in the egg hunt.

Up to 30 volunteers would help out, Mr Downing said.

“It’s not a big team but there’s enough people there to make it happen.”

A limited number of special yellow chicks would also be hidden around the gardens. Children who found the chicks would be awarded special, Easter-related prizes.

In the past, the event has been so popular people have travelled from as far as Dunedin to attend.

Mr Downing thanked local businesses for supporting the event, and the Waitaki District Council for providing the venue.

If there was bad weather on the day, the event would be held at the Waitaki Community Recreation Centre.

Events like the egg hunt brought the community closer together, Mr Downing believed.

This is the fourth year the event has taken place.

“It’s just amazing how these things get out there with people enjoying events like this.”

The egg hunt starts at 1pm and finishes at 3pm.