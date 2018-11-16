Others did the work, says Levi

It has been a busy year for St Kevin’s College year 13 pupil Levi Sherman.

Throughout the year, he has been involved in kayaking, archery and the Leos club, while still managing to maintain overall excellence in his studies.

He also excelled in tertiary-level work in maths and scholarship-level work in physics.

His hard work throughout the year was recognised when he was announced dux at the St Kevin’s prizegiving last week.

Levi (17) said he was pleased with his achievement but did not want to make too much fuss about it.

“I feel like everyone was born with a bit of talent, but most of the talent they have was developed through other people,” he said.

“Getting the dux award is a little silly because everyone who did the work was my parents, my teachers and my friends – I’m just a product from that.”

Levi said his parents were thrilled with his academic achievements.

“They’re very, very proud – they tell me so all the time.”

He will attend the University of Auckland on a scholarship but does not yet know what he will study.

His dad encouraged him to take up engineering, while his graphics teacher hoped he would pursue a career in architecture.

“I’m very good at a lot of stuff so I don’t know what I’m going to major in,” he said.

While he was uncertain about his tertiary studies, he was sure he would pursue a career that would help him change the world.

“Because I’ve been gifted with such a good intellect, I feel like it’s my duty to try and improve the world around us. I’m going to try and get into a career that does benefit everyone, but we’ll see what is.”

Levi’s advice for younger school pupils was simple.

“Take things as they come, and when you get stuck, don’t be afraid to ask for help.”

Other award recipients included.–

Jayden Hetet Morris (Te Mana Tane Whakatipu leadership award); Rata McMullan (Gary Speer Prize for mathematics); Tandia Gooch (certificate of completion – Dominican tertiary grant); David Xie (certificate of completion – Dominican tertiary grant); Molly Kay (Ryan Moynihan affability award); Sauku Elise (outstanding Pasifika female leader and Masonic Lodge scholarship); Tupou Fifita (outstanding Pasifika male leader); Anna Craig (Altrusa Margaret Crombie memorial tertiary award and Zonta scholarship); Benjamin McCarthy (Otago Polytechnic principal’s scholarship); Eli Winders (Te Paewai o te Rangi University of Waikato scholarship); Alexander Houston (Langley Plate for participation in college life); Anna Craig (McCarthy Plate for participation in college life); Emily McCoy (Bill Nolan prize for general excellence); Gemma Dowling (McKechnie Cup for general excellence); Rebecca Whittet (Teschemakers Trophy for head girl); Joel Pickles (Bill Higgins Memorial Trophy for head boy); Sarah Dodd (proxime accessit to dux).