The inaugural “Outlander Oamaru” weekend attracted participants from Christchurch to Milton.

The venture was organised by the North Otago Scottish Society, which chose last weekend because it was closest to the spring equinox.

The Outlander television series is based on Diana Gabaldon’s historical novels, in which a former World War 2 nurse who touches a circle of standing stones is transported from 1946 to Scotland in 1743.

She then becomes entangled in the Jacobite risings to return the Stuart kings to the British throne.

“The numbers were down on what we hoped for, but we were up against a rugby match and Fleetwood Mac,” North Otago Scottish Society chief Wendy Simpson said.

“We have had a lot of positive feedback, and ideas for what can be included if it is held next year.

“We do hope to hold this weekend again at the same time next year, but it will be discussed at our next Scottish Council meeting.”

The weekend started on Saturday with Outlander fans dancing to the Skye Boat Song at an Oamaru stone version of the Scottish stone circle.

Oamaru herbalist Marise Martin gave a talk at Totara Estate on the use of herbs in Jacobite Scotland.

Supper at a ceilidh was served with help from the North Otago Highland Piping and Dancing group, which is fundraising to bring the national championships to Oamaru in 2021.

On Sunday, the Great Haggis Hunt involved black powder shooting, then a picnic was held at Rockvale Gardens.