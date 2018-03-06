The Jessie Roberts store is open for business again.

Trevor and Lesley Holdstock have bought the Victorian-themed store after recently shifting to Oamaru.

Originally from the UK, the couple moved to New Zealand 18 years ago, and ran a dairy farm in Marlborough.

After letting the farm run its course, the couple bought a farm in Banks Peninsula.

Farming has been prominent in the couple’s lives since they married 44 years ago.

Selling lollies and vintage stock at the Oamaru shop was an exciting challenge for Mr and Mrs Holdstock but the couple had previous experience in retail when they ran a small grocery store “many years ago”, Mr Holdstock said.

Although she liked the business, Mrs Holdstock believed some work needed to be done in the shop.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do here, obviously, around how we want it to be,” she said.

One of the biggest obstacles about the store would be having to import stock that was not available in New Zealand.

“We certainly would like to increase big-time on what we’ve got,” Mr Holdstock said.

The couple believed Oamaru was reminiscent of England.

“It’s like a museum – walking around Oamaru,” Mr Holdstock said.

The couple planned to eventually retire in the town.