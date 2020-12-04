As a young mum, Kirsty Forbes dreamed of one day opening her own hair salon – she knew she just had to bide her time.

Now, she is running Capelli, situated in the former Spivey Real Estate premises at the entrance to the Thames Arcade.

“This has always been a dream for as long as I can remember,” she said.

Miss Forbes has been a hairdresser for eight years. She started at Blondini’s and, more recently, has been at the Green Room.

She had her daughter Briar at 17, and worked for a long time as a courier driver. When Briar was in her final year at primary school, Miss Forbes threw herself into her hairdresser training.

She said it was something she just had to do in stages, but she knew one day she would own her own salon. Briar is now 19, and the timing was perfect.

“I’ve always wanted to do this. It’s a big leap of faith,” she said.

Capelli has been open almost a month now, and business had been good. Opening just before Christmas was always part of the plan, as it was the busiest time of the year, and Miss Forbes said she was loving her new space.

“The location is good, it has a good feel to it, and it’s a good area.”