Oamaru’s Rainbow Run is back for a seventh year – this time with more colour.

At 11am on October 19, hundreds of people wearing white clothing will be covered in bursts of colour as they walk, jog or run around a 5km circuit at Oamaru Racecourse.

At each kilometre mark, a different hue of coloured powder will be thrown in the air by sponsors and supporters of the event and the participants will become a constantly evolving artwork.

The event did not have winners or official times, but was a fun day out for individuals, families and groups, Sport Waitaki co-ordinator Mitch McRae said.

There was no pressure to run the 5km; a lot of people walked to draw out the fun, Mr McRae said.

“Adding the paint makes it fun and exciting .. sometimes people think ‘a walk/run, that’s not me’, but when you add a little bit of colour and atmosphere it turns into something pretty special,” he said.

It was a busy time of year, but Mr McRae said the weekend had been carefully chosen to fit in with other events around the district, and he was hopeful there would be more than 500 registrations.

The annual event raises money for Sporting Chance, a charity offering financial assistance for Waitaki children to play sport.

“The funds go back into the community, and that’s a big thing for us,” he said.

Registrations can be made online or on the day from 9.30am to 10.15am. A link to registration forms can be found through the Rainbow Confectionery 5km Rainbow Run Facebook page.