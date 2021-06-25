The letter W seems to inspire Katie Chrisp.

The Wainuiomata artist is painting a collection of scenes from her favourite place – Waimate.

Growing up in Banks Peninsula, Chrisp’s parents, Janet and Steve Fox, took the family on holiday to Knottingley Park and from there, the family was hooked.

Chrisp always harboured the idea of painting the South Canterbury town’s landmarks, and when she visited her parents, who now live in Waimate, in January, she decided it was time.

She took photographs of 15 spots – ”if I could do more I would” – and when she returned to the North Island she put her pen to paper and began the journey.

Each painting began with a sketch on “scrap paper”. She then transferred them on to watercolour paper in pen and brought them to life with watercolour paints.

The collection began with dog walkers in Knottingley Park, and soon moved on to the Empress Flour Mill, Waimate Golf Course, and Lister Home.

Her parents both worked at the rest-home and her great uncle spent his final days there, she said.

“I chose ones that I personally have a connection with. It’s easier to paint something I feel emotionally attached to,” Chrisp said.

The collection also included the Arcadia Theatre, St Augustine’s Church, the World War 1 memorial, Gorge Rd, Waimate Police Station, and, of course, the big yellow shed.

If the paintings “behaved”, it took about five hours to complete each one, and she hoped to have the collection finished within the next few weeks.

Chrisp had received a good response to her work in Waimate social media circles, and she said it had been wonderful to see the reaction.

“That community – I love it because they’re so welcoming and I think they’re great.

“I think the most interesting responses have been from people who grew up there and moved away who feel connected – because that’s how I feel. I think that’s why I wanted to paint them as well, not just for myself but for other people to enjoy.”

Once she was finished the collection, she planned to host an exhibition in Waimate, and sell the originals and prints of each painting.