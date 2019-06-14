If you build it, they will come.

More than 20 children took their bikes and scooters to the official opening of Palmerston’s new bike park in Runbrake St on Sunday.

The Palmerston bike park was the second to open in the district recently, following the launch of the Kurow bike park at Queen’s Birthday weekend.

After the cutting of a ribbon by Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher and Waihemo Community Board chairwoman Kathy Dennison, more than 20 children took to the new road.

The marked asphalt loop features a roundabout, several give way signs, a single-lane wooden bridge and a one-way section.

Phoebe Fox, of Palmerston, took her children along.

“It’s a lot more fun for the kids,” she said.

“They used to use the BMX track at Naseby.”

Mr Kircher said the turnout was encouraging and he was confident the park would be well used.

“We’ve done this to create another family-friendly amenity for Palmerston and I think the number of kids that have turned out means it’s proving to be a hit.

“It provides a different surface and it’s all going to help keep the kids entertained and allow them to be outside more, and give them more confidence on bikes and scooters.”

A small mountain bike track next to the bike park will open in about two weeks, he said.

The bike park was funded by the Waitaki District Council, Otago Community Trust, Alexander McMillan Trust and Oceana Gold.