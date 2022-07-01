The Oamaru Tongan Methodist Parish upgrade has laid the groundwork for future generations.

In July 2020, the parish received $319,229 from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) to renovate its Eden St building, which had been damaged from water leaks.

Over the past two years, Breen Construction and Calect Electrical have worked to restore the church’s arch, install new windows, upgrade the heating system, put up a new fence and re-roof another room.

The parish also received $26,278 from the Otago Community Trust (OCT) for kitchen refurbishments, including the installation of two ovens, a rangehood, dishwasher and a new sound system.

More than 80 people attended the official opening on Saturday, including members from Vahefonua Synod, in Auckland, and St Kilda Tongan Methodist Church, in Dunedin. Vahefonua Tonga ‘o Aotearoa Reverend Kalolo Fihaki blessed the church.

Oamaru Tongan Methodist Parish secretary Katalina Veituna said she was overwhelmed by the renovations and the support the parish received.

‘‘We counted this blessing from God as a once in a lifetime opportunity as our parishioners wouldn’t have been able to cover these costs in the future,’’ Mrs Veituna said.

‘‘We know that this grant has helped us a lot. This is a huge achievement for us — it’s been great.’’

Applying for the grant took Mrs Veituna a long time and she considered whether it was worth it. But thinking about future benefits for the church, children and wider community, she knew it was worth trying.

‘‘It doesn’t hurt to ask.’’

She received ‘‘lovely support’’ from Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment South Island regional adviser Warren Gilberston and OCT grants manager Sue Stewart. The support from Breen Construction, Calect Electrical, Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher, Helen Algar, Hana Halalele, Tevita Finau, Edwin Talakai, Tonga Havea and parish volunteers had also been humbling.

‘‘We wouldn’t have been able to succeed [in] this project without their help. We take our hats off in honouring their ongoing support and walking side by side with us to make this dream come true.

‘‘It is the collaboration, working in unity and the love we feel from everyone who has contributed their time and effort in this project.’’

Mrs Veituna, whose husband, Livai, is the parish steward, acknowledged the previous church members who the current members were standing on the shoulders of to enable the work.

‘‘If it hadn’t been for them in the past, we wouldn’t be able to do all this work.’’

The parish has 12 families, 18 youth and many individual members at present. It ran school holiday programmes, among other events, and the refurbishment would benefit them and the wider community, she said.