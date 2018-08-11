This year will mark the 10th year since Margaret Burrell and husband Ralph started their driving training business. Tyson Young talks to Mrs Burrell about her job.

Q Where do you hail from, Margaret?

I come from Durham, in England.

Q Why did you move to New Zealand?

My husband came over here after he was offered a job. I came over soon after. When we first came to New Zealand, we started off in Auckland. I arrived when there was a shortage in driving instructors so I was able to quickly snap up a job. We’ve both been in New Zealand since 1987.

Q How long have you been a driving instructor?

I’ve been a driving instructor for about 30 years.

Q Was there anything that inspired you to become a driving instructor?

Not particularly. It was always something that I wanted to do.

Q What’s it like to be your own boss?

It’s really good because you can train to your level. You can also organise things to suit yourself and also your clients.

Q What’s the best part about your job?

I think the best part about my job would have to be getting to deal with lots of different people on all sorts of different levels. It’s really inspiring to be able to pass on the knowledge you have about driving, so you can help others achieve what they want.

Q What do you like to do in your spare time?

Spare time? What’s spare time? Ha, ha. When I get the chance, I like to do a bit of yoga. Once a year, my husband and I also like to go and see our parents in the UK.

Q If you could catch up with anyone, dead or alive, who would it be and why?

I think it would be very interesting to talk to Donald Trump. That probably won’t go down well with a lot of people, but I think he is absolutely amazing in what he’s doing. He’s not just a talker, he’s a doer.

Q If you were prime minister for a day, what would be the first thing you would do and why?

That’s a good question. I would never be a prime minister because I’m a very truthful person. I think prime ministers don’t tell the truth. They talk a lot and do nothing.