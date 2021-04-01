Alice Perry is planning to put her foot down and pedal as hard as she can for 12 hours straight.

The mother to 4-month-old Ella Harvey plans to ride solo for the entire 12 hours of North Otago Plunket’s “Lycra for Littlies” spin-a-thon next month.

The event returns on May 8 this year following a Covid-forced cancellation last year , and Perry was determined to play her part.

Plunket had been part of her life since Ella was 5-weeks-old, and they had continued seeing someone at least once a month.

“It’s such a big part of her life, and our life, at the moment, that it makes sense to give back to an organisation that’s helping us so much,” Perry said.

People could enter the spin-a-thon at the Waitaki Community Recreation Centre as individuals or in teams. It was open to all abilities and people could ride for as long as they wanted to.

Perry said it was a good challenge for Oamaru businesses to create teams, and raise money that would stay in North Otago.

Waitaki Community Recreation Centre manager Di Talanoa was excited the event was returning, following a successful 2019 event, which raised $7000.

Throughout the day there would also be pump, jam, RPM and yoga classes, and there could be spare bikes if people wanted to join in on the day.

Talanoa hoped to get at least 20 teams registered for the fun event.

“Everyone who took part [in 2019] just really enjoyed it, and there was a really cool vibe,” she said.

“It’s just people having a good time, there was a buzz … it was a really good sense of community.”

North Otago Plunket community support co-ordinator Jen Bennett said it cost $250 to register, and there was no limit to the amount of riders in a team.

The event would run from 6am to 6pm on May 8.

To register as an individual or a team, visit the Lycra for Littlies Facebook page, or contact the Waitaki Community Recreation Centre.