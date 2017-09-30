Waitaki Boys’ High School pupil Sam Roberts is a perfect example of the all-round Waitakian.

The 17-year-old year 13 pupil is a prefect at the school and head of Forrester House, and is also a member of the Leo Lions Club, the service organisation’s youth arm.

A high academic achiever, Sam is also quite the sportsman.

He has represented the school at football, basketball, hockey, badminton, skiing, archery and pool at one time or another.

Sam is also a keen musician – he plays the drums and piano, has sung in the school’s big choir, and has performed at talent quests.

He said he was proud of the work he had done with the Leos club, as it gave him the opportunity to give back to the community and help boys at the school whose families may be struggling financially.

As Sam heads into his final few months of school, he looks back on his time at the school with great fondness.

“I couldn’t talk about it enough. It’s been amazing, just the opportunities that you get.

“There’s a range of everything. You never feel like you’re missing out on anything. I’ve especially enjoyed the interschools over the years. It’s been great to form relationships with all of the teachers too.

“It’s definitely changed my personality. A couple of teachers have told me I used to be this shy kid who only put his hand up once a lesson, but now I talk quite a lot.

“I’m a lot more confident as an individual and that’s been helped by being given opportunities and leading the house as well.”

He plans to study at double major in economics and marketing at the University of Otago next year.