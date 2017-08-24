A Kiwi singer-songwriter is including Oamaru in a homecoming tour to promote her new single.

Emma G grew up in Raglan, on the North Island’s west coast. She has been living and working as a full-time musician in Washington DC, playing in clubs and bars and at community events throughout the city, as well as busking.

In the past 18 months she has performed at the White House’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony, the Kennedy Center, the National Cherry Blossom Festival, the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, and The Atlas Performing Arts Theatre.

Emma G has also toured California twice.

The single she is presenting during her 18-venue “All Roads Lead to Home” tour of New Zealand next month is called King for a Day. She will air it at her gig at the Manor Estate in Perth St on September 29.