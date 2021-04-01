Children are about to be handed the opportunity to get one up on their parents.

The pie-face game will return to the Weston Community Church Fair, where children can throw sponges – and possibly shaving cream – at their parents and “community celebrities”.

Fair convener Sharyn Walker said the game was a massive hit at the fair last October, and they had to bring it back.

The pie-face game would be one of many other activities for children on April 10, including bouncy castles, a mini-dig, face painting and cupcake decorating.

There would also be books stalls, clothing, white elephant stalls and food stalls from the Filipino and Pasifika communities. Filipino food was showcased at the fair for the first time last year, and was incredibly popular, she said.

The fair was a great family day out, and was about bringing Weston and the wider community together.

“It’s the community connection, it’s mixing with people – it’s all about people, isn’t it,” she said.

More than 500 people attended last year’s fair in October. It was traditionally held in June, but was postponed due to Covid-19. It was moved to April this year to allow for more outdoor activities.

The fair will take place from 11am to 2pm at the Weston Community Church grounds on April 10.