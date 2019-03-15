North Otago Plunket is calling for community support ahead of its new fundraiser “Lycra for Littlies”.

The event is a 12-hour “spinathon”, being held at the Waitaki Community Recreation Centre from 6am to 6pm on March 30.

Plunket community support co-ordinator Bex Diedrichs said it catered to all abilities.

“There are no set rules, you could have 12 people in your team and ride an hour each, or keep rotating with just a few,” Mrs Diedrichs said.

One person who is going above and beyond to support the cause is Hayley Newlands-Carter. She is planning on cycling solo for the entire 12 hours.

She will be riding in memory of her daughter, Kit Forsyth, who died at 9 months old of sudden infant death syndrome.

“All four of my kids have been Plunket babies – [Plunket] have always been very supportive,” she said.

She was confident about achieving the full 12 hours, but admitted “that could change a little bit eight or nine hours in.”

Mrs Diedrichs said the event would help fund a wide range of services.

“In order to provide things like our home visiting service, parenting education, car seat technician service and injury prevention service, we require the support of volunteers and donors,” she said.

“It will be a fun day, we will have a prize for the best dress ups, as well as spot prizes throughout the day.

“For those who are unable to be there for the entire time, there will be extra bikes to come and cycle as long as they want.

“It’s about getting in and putting some coins in the Plunket bucket.”

The Waitaki Community Recreation Centre will also be hosting an open day on March 30, with free classes and demonstrations of activities.

“Even if you are not participating, it would be great for members of the community to pop in and show support for all the things Plunket does in the community,” Mrs Diedrichs said.

To register, head to the Lycra for Littlies Facebook page or www.sporty.co.nz/waitakicrc.