A conversation to help pass the time has sparked an idea that could benefit generations to come.

Over summer, Damien Goodsir spent hours driving between Oamaru and Twizel for rowing regattas, alongside Win Stephens, who was part of the 1962 Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning four.

After Mr Stephens started sharing stories from his rowing days, and Mr Goodsir heard his own father, Russell’s, stories about building the Waitaki Rail Road Bridge, he thought, ‘‘Who else knows all this?’’.

It inspired him to create a new podcast, Local legends, up and comers and a bit of history, interviewing North Otago people who have done something interesting.

Mr Goodsir, a pastor at the House of Breakthrough and an Oamaru Rowing Club coach, approached Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher, a friend from ‘‘way back’’, about hosting the podcast together, and they began brainstorming.

They recorded a ‘‘practice run’’ with Mr Goodsir’s father, who was a New Zealand tug-of- war champion, and a two-part special with MrStephens.

‘‘We found out some stories that I’ve never heard Dad share. He shared a story that nobody else alive would know, and I’m like, ‘These stories deserve to be told’,’’ Mr Goodsir said.

Mr Stephens — ‘‘an absolute legend of North Otago’’ — shared stories about his time with the Oamaru four, the great Rusty Robertson, and Oamaru’s rowing history. Both sessions will be included in the podcast.

Mr Goodsir said they were aiming to record 50 episodes, and to release one a week. The podcast would only feature people who were born or grew up in North Otago, or did something great while living in the region.

‘‘Someone might know like a high country sheep farmer who’s just done something amazing, or someone who worked on the [Waitaki] Dam.

‘‘We just want to keep the history of North Otago alive.’’

The podcast would offer something for everyone, he said. They planned to speak with cricketer Nathan Smith, rower Logan Docherty, and hoped to start the series with former All Black Ian Hurst.

The ‘‘ultimate goal’’ was to have Richie McCaw, who grew up in Kurow, on the podcast.

Mr Goodsir, a podcast fanatic, said it was important to archive North Otago’s history, and for people’s families to hear stories they might not have before. He also loved catching up with people and ‘‘hearing a good story’’.

They planned to launch within the next month, and create a Facebook page for people to follow the podcast and links to listen. Nominations of people to feature on the podcast are also welcome.

‘‘They can nominate someone they know that was an absolute legend.’’

Mr Goodsir was also looking for a sponsor for the podcast, and for ‘‘someone who can take care of the technical side’’.