Police are seeking information after a theft in a quiet Oamaru street last Friday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said a boat and trailer were stolen from a Hannah Pl address in the Holmes Hill area, between 12pm and 4pm.

The 5.09m-long stainless steel Stabicraft vessel was mounted on a trailer and parked in the driveway of the residential property when a blue, signwritten ute reversed up the driveway.

The trailer was then hooked up to the ute, before being driven away.

It is not known how many people were involved in the theft.

A ute involved in the theft was believed to have had the word “fire” painted on its side, the spokeswoman said.

The boat has “Cod Squad” written on each side, accompanied by a cartoon fish.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have seen the boat and trailer, registration number A512K, since the alleged theft.

Inquiries are continuing.

Police would like to reunite a child’s motorcycle with its rightful owner after it was found at the dog park in Chelmer St over the weekend. A police spokeswoman said it was possible the motorcycle had been dumped. Its owner is encouraged to contact Oamaru police with a description of it.

Weston residents are being reminded by police to ensure their vehicles are secured after a vehicle was entered at a Grove St address in Weston overnight on Tuesday. A set of bowls, a green and black bag and several other items were taken. Inquiries are continuing.

Police are investigating after a person entered ice-cream shop Deja Moo in Harbour St at the weekend, reached over the counter and stole cash from a cash register. The shop was unattended at the time. Inquiries are continuing.

Contact the Oamaru police on (03) 433-1400; the police non-emergency phone 105; or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 with any information.