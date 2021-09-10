Oamaru police officers have become social media stars.

A group of officers and staff feature in a Southern District Police video, uncovering the best parts of Oamaru and community policing.

Senior Constable Ross Lory and Constable Larissa Berends showcased the Victorian precinct, while Senior Sergeant Jason McCoy and watchhouse officer Sue Pennycook took part in their favourite pastime – golf.

The video, which also features Mataura, Alexandra and Balclutha, has been viewed more than 26,000 times on Facebook.

Snr Const Lory quickly became one of the stars of the video for his quick wit, penguin rescues and penny-farthing skills.

He enjoyed the opportunity to create something “off the cuff” alongside Const Berends.

“It was a really good crew to work with and we just developed as we went along, and they loved being part of that part of town,” Snr Const Lory said.

The video was designed to showcase Oamaru and spark interest for new and experienced police officers to take up opportunities in the North Otago town, Snr Const Lory said.

It was also good for people considering a career in the police to see another side to the force, he said.

Snr Const Lory became a police officer 30 years ago, after playing rugby for Athletic Marist alongside several police officers.

He spent the first six years of his career stationed in Invercargill, where he spent time as part of the community policing centre and relished the experience.

“They were really into that community type of policing in that era.”

Following his stint in Southland, Snr Const Lory returned to Oamaru, where he had been ever since.

The foundation of being a good officer was based on “policing to your community”, he said.

“I reckon it’s really vital, especially in small communities, and even places like Invercargill, it’s the same type of thing.”

He encouraged anybody considering a career in police to give it a go.

“It’s certainly a good career to have a crack at if you enjoy working with people and helping people.