Oamaru police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a 48-year-old man who has connections to the Waitaki district.

Justin Leigh Harney, who is known to frequent Timaru, Waimate and Oamaru, has a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge said people should not to approach Harney.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Oamaru police on (03) 433-1400; the police non-emergency phone 105; or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.