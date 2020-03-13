Phoebe Dundass hopes the annual cricket fixture between a local women’s team and Oamaru police will continue next year.

The 17-year-old, who has organised the event for the past two years, is in her last year at Waitaki Girls’ High School.

Last year, Phoebe captained a school team against the police for the inaugural invitational Twenty20 fixture.

Since then, Valley Sports Club had entered an all-female team, of which Phoebe is a member, in the North Otago Cricket youth grade.

“It’s so much better [playing with all girls],” Phoebe said.

“They are so supportive of one another.”

This year, it will be that team taking to the field against the local constabulary on March 25.

The clash was organised by Phoebe to help promote the profile of women’s sport, and in particular cricket, in North Otago.

“The police and our girls loved it,” she said.

The police came away with a six-wicket win last year, but Phoebe was confident her team could turn the tables this year.

There were a few new players in her side, including former Otago Sparks player Anna Walker.

“We are pretty excited,” Phoebe said.

“[Our strength is] our fielding. We have some very strong bowlers and a good keeper.”

After last year’s victory, Oamaru Police XI captain Constable Neil Rushton was not resting on his laurels.

The team bowled 57 extra runs, and he had swung the selection axe.

“The worst offenders have been moved on, which should alleviate our extras,” Rushton said.

Training was left up to the individual players and, to avoid complacency, he said selection was an “ongoing process”.

The game was a good chance for police to interact with the community, which was important in a small town, he said.

“We have been involved in a lot of these sorts of things.

“It lets people know we are human beings, too.”

The game will take place on March 25 at the Weston Domain at 4pm.