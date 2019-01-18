Poshtel something to be proud of

For those who spent countless hours working on the Poshtel, Oamaru’s newest luxury accommodation, the work has certainly paid off.

Under construction and development for more than two years, the establishment was officially opened to the public last Wednesday.

Property developer, and Poshtel director Philip McNicholl said he was pleased to open.

“We’re at the fun stage now,” Mr McNicholl said.

“You can look at it and feel proud of it.”

The Poshtel, in the former Stringer and Co building at the corner of Thames and Eden Sts, features 15 double bedrooms both upstairs and downstairs.

Mr McNicholl bought the building in 2017 and it has since been retrofitted to meet all of the new building standards.

Each bedroom at the Poshtel also includes its own New Zealand theme, such as fishing, hunting, farming and rowing.

Many of the ornaments featured in the bedrooms are early 20th century sports relics.

“We’ve tried to tap in to the story about New Zealand and the region in Oamaru,” he said.

“There’s quite a few.”

While property developer was his official title, Mr McNicholl said he was better described as an “entrepreneur”.

In the past, he has worked on projects such as office buildings, bars, and restaurants.

But nothing quite compared to the Poshtel, he said.

“We haven’t done a hotel before,” he said.

“It’s a new experience for me.”

Mr McNicholl gave credit to all others who were involved in the project.

“It sounds like a bit of a cliche, but it is a team of people involved,” he said.

“At times it seemed like half the town.”

The best part about the project for him was being able to meet the locals.

“You get an opportunity to really meet people when you’re working side by side with them over a period of time like that, so I made some good friends in the process,” he said.

Guided tours of the Poshtel for the public are being held on Saturday, from 10am to 2pm and Sunday, from 2pm to 5pm.