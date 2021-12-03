It’s official — Oamaru’s Poshtel and Casa Nova House are among the best in New Zealand.

The two accommodation providers have been awarded Qualmark Silver Awards for tourism sustainability, with five›star boutique and lodge ratings.

Poshtel general manager Shelley McGonigle was very proud of the result, and said it was the result of great teamwork.

Mrs McGonigle, who manages the hotel with husband Aidan, said the Qualmark award recognised an establishment’s light footprint, safety, and sense of welcoming.

Host to sporting, farming, and New Zealand historical items, the accreditation also acknowledged the hotel’s dedication to heritage, she said.

The Qualmark inspector was particularly ‘‘amazed’’ by the level of cleanliness the hotel had, she said.

But it was no surprise to Mrs McGonigle who said many of the housekeepers had been with the hotel since its first day and took great pride in their work.

Cleanliness was something that was especially vital in the day and age of Covid›19, and in anticipation of when Auckland’s borders reopened.

‘‘We have missed the Aucklanders badly,’’ she said.

Yet, she had noticed other travellers were not just ‘‘passing through Oamaru’’, but were stopping and getting to know the area. In all of her years of hotel and business management, Mrs McGonigle had never seen anything quite like Covid-19.

‘‘You have to take it in your stride and keep adapting. ‘‘When the world opens up, the Qualmark [accreditation] will set us up in a very good position.’’

Owned by Phillip and Jacqui McNicholl, Poshtel opened about three years ago and had also been named a Travellers’ Choice winner by Tripadvisor last year.

Mrs McGonigle was very proud to be in the same camp as Casa Nova House, which had received its accreditation two weeks before Poshtel.

The accreditations were a reflection of Oamaru’s high standard of accommodation, she said.