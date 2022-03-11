The Oamaru Churches Food Bank is able to cope with any increase in demand thanks to the support from the North Otago community, its manager says.

As usual, demand on the foodbank increased before Christmas, dropped off afterwards and picked back up again in January.

‘‘Now, at the moment, it’s just steady and we attribute that to the fact that there’s work around in Oamaru,’’ foodbank manager Archdeacon Bernard Wilkinson said.

He believed people who used to visit the foodbank were employed and no longer needed its services.

While a perfect storm of Christmas, the back-to-school period and an increasing cost of living was putting pressure on other foodbanks, such as Dunedin’s, things were looking good in Oamaru.

There was a ‘‘brilliant response’’ to last year’s Toot for Tucker collection, which helped set the foodbank up for the year.

‘‘North Otago is the most generous community,’’ he said.

‘‘We’ve been well able to supply any demands and any request for assistance from us.

‘‘Our foodbank is in a good state.’’

The foodbank had a list of its resources and people who needed a food parcel would be interviewed to see what they required, rather than being given items at random.

‘‘It works extremely well.

‘‘We are in a good place because we are in a good community who are supportive, generous.

‘‘I cannot speak too highly of North Otago.’’