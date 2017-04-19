South Island general manager Gareth James says the new Waste Management NZ refuse transfer station in Oamaru will process between 5000 and 10,000 tonnes of waste every year.

The Oamaru Mail recently had an opportunity to tour the Industrial Pl facility, which will open to the public on April 22 to coincide with the closure of the Oamaru landfill in Tamar St.

Waste Management’s Oamaru depot will be based on the 10,000sq m site, as will an administration area and the enclosed transfer station, which will feature a flat-floor pit to ensure the safety of those dropping off waste, and recycling and green waste drop-off areas.

The transfer station will accept dry waste and green waste, while any recyclable material received will be taken to the Waitaki Resource Recovery Park in Chelmer St for processing.

Green waste will also be handled at the recovery park.

Waste deposited at the transfer station will be shipped to yet-to-be-determined modern landfill facilities elsewhere in Otago.

Mr Shaw said it was expected 5000 to 10,000 tonnes of waste would be processed at the transfer station each year.

Waste was likely to be transferred to landfills by truck five days a week. However, that could change if demand increased.

“We will be monitoring it and after a short time we will have a feel for that .. but we’ve certainly planned to take it daily and if we don’t, a cost saving will be made.”

However, he said the facility had the capability to handle “much higher volumes than we anticipate”.

Enclosed transfer stations were becoming more common throughout the country and offered benefits outdoor facilities did not, such as increased pest control and the ability to confine rubbish to one area, he said.

“It’s predominantly birds, but it’s also litter .. paper can be picked up by wind and taken away, but in here you’ve got a lot more control.”

Vents in the roof as well as large open doors would prevent odours inside the transfer station, he said.

Mr Shaw said nine staff would be based at the transfer station, and it was possible that number could increase depending on growth.

“If Oamaru grows, we will grow.”

Waste Management considered the facility represented long-term investment in the community.

The minimum charge for general waste will be $22.50 and $12.50 for green waste.

Vehicle (car, trailer, van and ute) loads will be charged at a rate of $22.83 per 100kg for general waste and $9 for green waste, while all other vehicles will be charged $228.30 per tonne for general waste and $90 for green waste.

The transfer station will be open on Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm and on Saturday between 9am and 5pm.

It will be closed on Sundays, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Good Friday and Anzac Day until 1pm.

An official opening will be held on April 21, the day before it is opened to the public.