Oamaru’s newest justice of the peace will happily sign documents as part of her new role.

And if you are really lucky, she may even be up for a sing-along.

Sylviane Gallant-Welch was sworn in as a JP by Judge Ian Mill, of Wellington, at the Oamaru District Court last week.

A native of Montreal, Canada, said she was humbled to be appointed to the position.

“I think it’s a privilege to be able to help and service the community. It’s always been a goal of mine to help, so I think this will be a way to do it.”

She moved to Oamaru about 15 years ago “for love”.

While that did not work out as planned, she forged a successful career as a legal secretary, which included a 13-year stint at Dean and Associates.

Six months ago she started her own advisory business, Immigration & Secretarial Services, that helps people gain work visas and assists with residency applications among other aspects.

However, that was not her only business interest.

Ms Gallant-Welch also runs Sylviane’s Karaoke, which she said let her embrace what has always been her favourite pastime – singing.

“I started with [country singer] John McCabe. I was missing singing and it has always been a passion of mine to sing.”

She also performs with the House of Breakthrough Church band and will be a regular feature at the Oamaru Club from next month until April.

In the meantime, she will have her stamps and pen at the ready.

“I’ll do the best I can, to the best of my ability.”