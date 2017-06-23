Don’t mind taking a dip in the middle of winter?

The annual Port FM midwinter swim is just the ticket.

The popular event returns for another year on June 25, and will feature some of the town’s bravest souls entering the icy waters of Oamaru Harbour at Friendly Bay.

Last year, more than 30 swimmers – some in colourful and bizarre costumes – registered for the swim, which was held in atrocious weather conditions.

A cup of hot soup and a warm fire on the shore were about the only things to look forward to after the ordeal was over.

Port FM advertising consultant Sarah Taylor said people could register with a gold coin donation. All proceeds go to the Oamaru Rowing Club, as they have done in previous years.

Prizes will be handed out in several categories, including best dressed, oldest and youngest swimmers, and the best team.

In previous years, people have dressed up as superheroes, ninja turtles, brides and various types of animals, while one year a group of grown men dressed in nappies and little else.

Registrations are being taken on the day from 10.30am. The swim itself is scheduled to get under way at 11am.