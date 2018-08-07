Future Peter Jacksons and Jane Campions are being fostered in the latest Film-makers in Schools programme.

Practitioners Maddy Maxwell, Bridget Ellis and Gamel O’Brien are working with small teams of pupils from Oamaru Intermediate School, Waitaki Girls’ High School, and St Kevin’s College on films with the theme of water.

Intermediate is using stop-motion animation, in which the story is shot frame by frame. Miss O’Brien told the three pupils, Blake White, Finn Woodbridge, and Cody Wall-Aitken, they would need 300 frames for a minute of film.

They had to shoot it all in one day, using an app called Stop Motion Studio.

Each had prior experience of film-making, either at school or at home.

Finn was drawing the pictures for their Loss Ness Monster tale, Cody was filming it, and Blake was editing and voicing it.

Twelve pupils were selected from 30 intermediate pupils who put their names down to be involved. They were chosen as “responsible, respectful people”, Cody said.

Entries were also coming from Glenavy, Five Forks and Fenwick schools.

The shortlisted entries would be screened at the Film-makers in Schools Festival and Awards Night at the Waitaki Boys’ High School Auditorium on August 22.

Ms Maxwell said the festival would feature up to 20 films of one to three minutes, made by teams aged 8 to 18. Judges Jeremy Holding, Maclean Barker and Sophia Leon de la Barra would present awards.

A People’s Choice Award would be decided by audience votes on the night.

The festival starts at 7pm. Tickets, available at the door, are $15 for a family, $5 for an adult, and $3 for a child.

A Community Short Film Night at the Oamaru Library on September 7, from 7.30pm, will include some of the pupils’ works, followed by wine, cheese, and chat.