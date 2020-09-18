“I felt it was the right thing to do.”

That is why Glenavy School pupil Riley Phillips (12) decided to organise a food bank donation as part of his William Pike Challenge.

The William Pike Challenge is a year-long programme for year 7 and 8 pupils, who have to accumulate 20 community hours, 20 passion project hours and 20 outdoor activity hours.

Riley organised and promoted a mufti day as his “passion project” and his fellow pupils brought non-perishable food items to school to be donated to the Oamaru Churches Food Bank.

He said pupils donated more than 100 items.

“I’m proud of my school,” he said.

Oamaru Churches Food Bank manager Bernard Wilkinson said Riley showed great initiative by organising the food drive.

“It’s just another example of the generosity of the community,” he said.

The stocks at the food bank were good, but demand was increasing as the wage subsidy ran out, he said.

Riley is one of 10 Glenavy School pupils taking part in the William Pike Challenge.

Glenavy School teacher Georgie Dobbs said it was the second year the school had participated in the challenge.

Pupils had been doing “all sorts” of different activities and initiatives as part of the project, she said.

“It’s for the year 7 and 8s, to give them something extra at a rural school.

“It gives them the opportunity to be leaders.”