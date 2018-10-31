Ruby Mathews-Boon (17) hopes to engineer a bright future for herself.

She has been invited to attend the WiE CAN Women in Engineering Residential Programme at the University of Canterbury.

It is a three-day engineering introductory course that accepts just 60 pupils.

“You learn what’s in the course and what you can do with it,” she said.

Ruby, who aspires to become an astronaut, said she was surprised to learn she had been selected for the course.

“It was a shock. I didn’t really expect it.”

The course will run for three days in January and will involve a variety of both theory and practical work.

“It’s very exciting,” she said.

Ruby said she had always dreamed of becoming an astronaut.

“I’ve always wanted to go to space and work on spaceships, that kind of thing.”

Much of her engineering interest came from her father, who used to work as a mechanic.

“I always watched him build cars and I guess I just wanted to be better than him,” she joked.

Ruby said her family was proud she had been selected for the programme.

She will be a year 12 pupil at Waitaki Girls’ next year and plans to study a variety of science subjects, including chemistry, physics and biology.

After finishing high school, she plans to enrol in a four-year engineering course at the university.