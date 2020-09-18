Waitaki Boys’ High School pupils are looking for a good home for a good home.

The school’s year 13 construction class is putting the finishing touches on a playhouse and wants to give it to a local kindergarten.

The class is also building two garden sheds, and has split into groups to complete the projects. One of the sheds will be used at the school and the other will be sold.

Year 13 pupil Zion Cameron said he enjoyed constructing something that would be used by the community.

Building the playhouse for a local kindergarten had been a “good experience” for the pupils, he said.

“We had to make sure there are no sharp edges and nothing the kids could hurt themselves on.”

Zion wanted to pursue a carpentry career, starting with a pre-trade course or apprenticeship.

The ability to earn money while he was getting a qualification was appealing, he said.

Waitaki Boys’ High School construction teacher Tom Brown said the pupils began the construction process during the first term.

“They start from nothing, do the research and come up with their own plan,” Mr Brown said.

Vocational training was now seen as being on the same level as university – and there were several opportunities in the local construction industry, Mr Brown said.

“A lot of these kids will go on to do apprenticeships,” he said.

“Oamaru is a growing town. It hasn’t slowed down and it’s not going to in the foreseeable future.

“Trying to find a builder here is like trying to find gold dust.”

Any kindergarten that would like to use the playhouse should contact the Waitaki Boys’ High School office on (03) 437-0529 .