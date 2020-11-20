A group of community-minded children have helped make a difference in the lives of those in need.

Weston School’s pukeko classroom pupils raised $380.90 for the North Otago Cancer Society Daffodil Day fundraiser last month.

It was a well-supported event by the North Otago community and raised a total of $21,565, about $4000 more than last year.

The 24 Weston pupils organised a mufti day, with the theme “what they wanted to be when they grew up”, teacher Jo Mortimer said.

“I’m so proud – they love to help.”

It was part of the classroom’s programme with School Kit, to do something for the community, and the pupils chose to support the cause.

Daffodil Day co-ordinator Rayna Hamilton visited the school to teach the pupils about the role Daffodil Day played in the community.

“It was nice for them to see it goes somewhere in their own community.”

On Monday, Mrs Hamilton presented the pupils with junior volunteer awards for their efforts.

“They showed great team work, and amazing energy,” she said.

“It’s really special and nice to acknowledge the children’s hard work.”

It was amazing to see young children supporting Daffodil Day, as they were future volunteers for the event, she said.