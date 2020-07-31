Weston School pupils are planning for the future.

The North Otago primary school has received approval for government funding for three new classrooms to cater for continued roll growth – and current pupils are helping to design them.

Last week, Waitaki Boys’ High School graphics teacher Rick Suter and four year 12 graphics pupils helped year 7 and 8 Weston School pupils put their ideas for the new classroom block to paper.

The Weston School pupils learned about the architectural design process, interviewed principal Deidre Senior about the requirements for the new classroom block, came up with a brief and then started working on their own designs.

“I just love it when there’s actually a real project – this is really going to get built,” Mr Suter said.

Aspiring architect Sophie Brown (12) said it was fun coming up with ideas for the new classroom block.

“When we come back in 20 years we can say we helped design it,” she said.

“I’d really like to do this in the future.”

At present, there are 258 pupils at Weston School.

“This time last year we were at 230,” Mrs Senior said.

“The Ministry [of Education] has recognised that there is a lot of roll growth happening here.

“We’re already short of classroom space, so they’re looking to future-proof us.”

Mrs Senior hoped construction of the three new classrooms would begin within the next 12 months, and said some of the current pupils’ ideas would be incorporated into the design.

“These children won’t get to see it in action, but the idea is that they can come back and see their contributions have been incorporated.”